Russell Parsons, 64, of Victor, passed away on February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. at the Victor L.D.S. Church. A visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valley Mortuary in Driggs and again from 9:30-10:45 at the Victor L.D.S. Church prior to the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.