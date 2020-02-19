Russell Parsons, 64, of Victor, passed away on February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. at the Victor L.D.S. Church. A visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valley Mortuary in Driggs and again from 9:30-10:45 at the Victor L.D.S. Church prior to the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
