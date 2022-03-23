On Wednesday evening the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, along with leaders from Teton County, Idaho, presented a strategy for dialing back messaging relating to attracting visitors to the Teton region.
The JHTTB is in the initial phase of creating a ‘Sustainable Destination Management Plan’ with local leaders and academics from George Washington University’s International Institute for Tourism Studies.
The plan will evaluate the effects of visitation in the region and offer solutions on how to mitigate those impacts.
Right now the initiative is in the data collection phase, with those who are in charge of the plan gathering information concerning an increase in tourism’s effects on both sides of Teton Pass.
Tim O’Donoghue, JHTTB Sustainability Coordinator, spoke to the goals of this first phase.
“We need to gather as much information and data as possible,” said O’Donoghue. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure. This plan is a mechanism to redefine what success and health is when it comes to tourism and its relationship to our lives.”
Brian McDermott, executive director of the Teton Regional Economic Coalition, acknowledged that the JHTTB must consider the visitation effects that spill over into Teton Valley.
“We take a regional view of things, our valleys are interlinked inextricably,” said McDermott
McDermott is excited to learn from leaders that are dealing with similar, but more pronounced, issues in Teton County, WY.
“They are ahead of us in so many ways and we can learn from them, and that is why we are participating with them on this project,” said McDermott.
The Sustainable Destination Management Plan hopes to rein in the effects of increased visitation by adjusting tourism-related messaging.
“If we’re going to let people into our living room, we want to get paid for it and we want them to keep our living room pretty darn clean,” said McDermott.
JHTTB Executive Director Kathryn Brackenridge spoke to what the messaging could look like.
“We know that people are coming here. We don’t have to shout it from the rooftops. The idea and the methodology is shifting to empowering visitors and educating them to make good decisions that minimize the impact that they have on our local communities, wildlife, and natural resources,” said Brackenridge.
McDermott stressed that they have to take a comprehensive and well-thought-out approach to not overcorrect increased visitation trends and effects.
“It’s a risky proposition because we have businesses that are reliant on tourism, but we want to keep it level and our organization realizes that,” said McDermott. “When I think of the folks who own the restaurants and the retail shops, we want to keep them healthy because they employ people, and feed their families largely on the tourist trade. We’re not looking to get floods of people here, and our marketing is quite targeted.”
McDermott attested that TREC has only taken out “one or two small ads”, which do not contain a phone number, website, or directions to Teton Valley.
“They have to work to find us, and their tastes are more aligned with residents’ tastes,” said McDermott of the area’s visitors.
The JHTTB conceded that Teton Valley has long been an area that visitors have discovered through proximity to Jackson Hole. They are looking to the upcoming release of the Teton Pass Corridor Study this September to find out more about how much visitation funnels between the two valleys.
“That highway has always been a transportation corridor between the two valleys,” said presenter Linda Merigliano of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. “There is a bunch of work going on to figure out how to blend all the different recreation uses, the commuting traffic, everything. That’s going on at the same time as this effort.”
One of the main concerns voiced from Teton Valley residents at the presentation’s Q&A session is that the impacts are driven through the area’s recreation hubs, namely, the yet-to-be fully realized Grand Targhee expansion.
JHTTB communications director and Victor City Council member Sue Muncaster emphasized that the concerns being brought forward during the presentation will be considered by the project.
“That has been largely my job as a Teton Valley resident. I have brought up these issues that they weren’t initially aware of,” said Muncaster. “All of these ideas, the more people are saying ‘Well, what about Grand Targhee?’ the better.”
Muncaster mentioned that the project hopes to have a forum space up on its website this spring for interested individuals to voice their concerns.
The JHTTB and all other involved organizations also created a survey for residents to complete to obtain community-specific data. While the survey specifically mentions only Teton County, WY in its verbiage, residents that live in neighboring communities are welcome to complete it.
For more information about the JHTTB and the Sustainable Tourism Development Plan visit the ‘Locals’ webpage at visitjacksonhole.com.