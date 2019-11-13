Raymond “Dee” Ripplinger, 75 of Driggs, Idaho, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.
Dee was born August 7, 1944 in Rexburg, Idaho to Carl Raymond Ripplinger and Julia Johnson Ripplinger. He was raised and attended schools in Driggs, graduating from Teton High School. He served honorably in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. On November 11, 1966, he married Jean Higbee in Driggs; their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 2 sons, Kirk Dee and Mitchel Lee. Dee pursued several business ventures; he owned and operated R.D. Ripplinger Trucking, drove a milk route for Banquet & Nelson Ricks, worked for Linesamen Construction, owned and operated a dairy and worked on oil rigs in Horseshoe Canyon, Idaho and Casper Wyoming, he was also an avid farmer.
Dee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he was a High Priest and served as a teacher in the High Priest Quorum, was a dance director and temple worker. He loved dancing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed raising horses and beef cows.
Dee is survived by his wife, Jean Hibee Ripplinger; sons, Kirk Dee (Bretta) Ripplinger, Mitchel Lee (Aubrey) Ripplinger, all of Driggs, Idaho; sisters, Veronique Fullmer of Teton, Idaho, Darlene (Edwin) Wood of Rigby, Idaho, Christine (Kent) Meikle of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Brent (Sandy) Ripplinger of Rigby, Idaho; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, LaRell Ripplinger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Driggs Stake Center 225 N. 1st Street, Driggs, with Bishop Tom Hill Conducting. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, both at the church. Interment will be in the Bates Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.