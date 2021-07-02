On the day of Ray Magrath’s unexpected death, June 17, 2021, his last words were to his wife Patty: “I love you…we’re not done!” He was referring to more amazing adventures and precious time together. With his family by his side, and in his “do-it-all and do your best” style Ray courageously fought for another day to love his family and to “play” in the great outdoors. Adventure was Ray’s mantra.
Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend left us with a deep reverence for this glorious world, the curiosity to explore it, and to be happy amongst its riches. Ray’s mark is carved deeply into the heart of those he cherished; it is also left upon the oceans, the mountains, the ski slopes, the rivers, the wilderness and the bike paths he explored. Ray pedaled “slowly” to savor the folks he was playing with and to exclaim about the beauty around him; but he “cranked-it-out” pedaling up mountain passes because he could! He plowed through the powder, charged that perfect corduroy with exceptional speed, and gently carved turns with Patty so they could take in the beauty of the mountains. Ray was a consummate athlete and a soft-spoken gentle-giant. No matter the day, the opportunity to have an adventure was abundant, he shared those adventures, and instilled that spirit in his wife, four sons and seven grandchildren. If an adventure wasn’t on the docket, you better believe a day in the garden was. Ray loved to turn houses into homes, no project was too big or small. They were just right. Ray’s big spirit and hands graced not only family but many friends and colleagues over the years. In his everlasting memory we will continue to enjoy our adventures in his honor, but they will not be the same.
For the past five years Ray has lived in the tranquility of Victor, Idaho. From his home he smiled each morning as the sun rose over the Tetons and finished each night watching it set behind the Big Holes. Ray previously resided with his family in New Haven, Madison, Killingworth, Clinton and Westbrook, Connecticut. Ray was 75 years young.
Ray is survived by his beloved and loving wife: Patricia (Patty) C. Baecker Magrath of Victor, Idaho; Sons: Scott Magrath/Lauren, Heidi & Scarlett of Sunderland, Vermont; Justin Baecker/Drew, Chloe, Molly & Quinn of Flagstaff, Arizona; Peter Magrath/Kate, Emma & Liam of Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jared Baecker/Maire Herron of Wilson, Wyoming; Brother: Dave Magrath/Lynn of Silverthorne, Colorado; In-Laws: Liz/Vin Hayes, Gary/Virginia Chard, Bill/Patty Chard, John Chard.
Please visit https://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/raymond-magrath#obituary to share stories and photos of Ray. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray’s memory to The Snake River Fund - P.O. Box 7033 - Jackson, WY 83002, or take a moment in nature to enrich yourself and think of this amazing man.