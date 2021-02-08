Randal Hill, 67, of Afton, Wyoming, passed away of natural causes January 28, 2021, in Arivaca, Arizona. Randal was a former resident of Teton Valley. Services will be February 20, 2021, at the Driggs Stake Center at 1 p.m.
