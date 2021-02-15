Randal Dale Hill of Afton, Wyoming, passed away suddenly in Arivaca, Arizona, on January 28, 2021 from natural causes.
Born in Sacramento, California to Virgil and Virginia Hill on April 23, 1953, Randal was raised in Sacramento and Calaveras Counties. He was a resident of Mountain Ranch, California, Victor and Tetonia, and Rexburg, Idaho, and for the past eleven years had lived in Hudson, Pavillion, and Afton, Wyoming.
He was married to Karen Hendrix, from whom he was later divorced. He married Diana Murdock in 1992 but was divorced in 2007.
Services will be February 20, 2021, at the Driggs Stake Center at 1 p.m.