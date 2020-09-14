Peter Stewart, age 82, passed away September 6, 2020. Peter was born and raised in San Francisco and was a proud member of the Lincoln High School graduating class of 1955. Married in 1960, Peter and his wife JoAnne raised their family in Sonoma County, California. After a long career in the printing industry, Peter and JoAnne relocated to Teton Valley in 1997. They made many close friends and became very active in the valley community, enjoying skiing, golf, and volunteer activities.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by a sister, three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be planned by the family for Spring or Summer of 2021.