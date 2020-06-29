Paul Keith Wagner, Jr. of Driggs, Idaho, passed away on June 21, 2020, from an extended illness, in Fort Collins, Colorado. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Darby Cemetery at 2 p.m. Following the graveside, there will be a small memorial gathering at the Driggs City Park. Condolences may been sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.

