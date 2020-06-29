Paul Keith Wagner, Jr. of Driggs, Idaho, passed away on June 21, 2020, from an extended illness, in Fort Collins, Colorado. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Darby Cemetery at 2 p.m. Following the graveside, there will be a small memorial gathering at the Driggs City Park. Condolences may been sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
More from this section
-
Steven Earl Sewell
Posted: June 29, 2020
-
Lester Marvin Fisher
Posted: June 29, 2020
-
Paul Keith Wagner, Jr.
Last updated: June 23, 2020
-
Count Webb
Posted: June 22, 2020
-
Dorothy Alice (Ellis) Furniss
Last updated: June 18, 2020
- Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Find a local business
- Read the latest special sections.
Trending
Articles
- New case, probable case for Teton County
- Teton County sees new COVID cases as state moves into Stage 4 opening
- Armed joyrider apprehended in Victor
- Family restaurant comes full circle
- Little: Idaho to stay in Stage 4 of reopening
- Imagine the future at Victor's "Opportunities Walkabout"
- The importance of recreating responsibly
- Hands-free cell phone law goes into effect throughout Idaho
- Sheriff's Log - June 24
- Fifth new COVID case, one probable case for Teton County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.