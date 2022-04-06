Mountainside Inc. gained approval to fund and construct a solution for Victor’s upper pressure zone after the Victor City Council passed an Improvement Design Agreement on March 23.
The upper pressure zone section of the municipal water system sits at an elevation that is too high to supply adequate water pressures to the housing contained inside the zone without additional infrastructure.
“My belief is the private sector is much better suited to this level of capital improvement because they are typically going to look for the best solution at the lowest value,” said Interim City Administrator Troy Butzlaff. “We have a lot of federal and state rules we have to apply that sometimes increase the costs.”
The current water system utilizes two developer-constructed booster pump stations to keep water pressure sufficient for the city’s needs. The city has acknowledged that these two stations are inefficient both in terms of cost and maintenance needs.
In the January 26 city council meeting, city engineer Robert Hood presented a feasibility study containing six alternatives to solve the upper-pressure zone’s water woes.
The city’s preferred solution, Alternative 4, necessitates a 200,000-gallon in-ground water tank and costs $960,000. It will supply any future development, Mountainside or not, in the upper pressure zone.
“Part of the reason the tank is the preferred alternative is because it’s lower maintenance and relies on gravity. When the city does take over that infrastructure we have lower costs going forward versus a more ad-hoc approach full of booster stations and pumps,” said Deputy City Manager Jeremy Besbris.
“It has been sized to take into account a general range of anticipated development. We didn’t size the tank to accommodate every piece of property to the maximum because we’re not generally seeing properties developed to the maximum density,” said Besbris.
Potentially 500 more development units could be served by the 200,000-gallon tank.
The city had planned to build this consideration into the upcoming Capital Improvement Plan.
Mountainside, not wanting to wait for those administrative processes, then offered to fund, design, and construct the solution as it lies on Mountainside Village property. The new tank would also enable Mountainside’s phase 4 development to have a sufficient fire water supply.
“Without a solution, phase 4 is essentially stalled,” said Besbris.
The tank would be built on Montainside’s phase 5 development, with a roadway to access the system. Mountainside’s phase 6 development, which is yet to go through a public hearing, also needs sufficient water supply to be considered for approval.
Once the design is made, it will be subject to approval from engineer Hood. There was worry among council that with the project being funded by Mountainside on Mountainside property, the city will let go of some control. That is not the case according to Besbris.
“Per the agreement, everything, all the drawings and designs, are being done in conjunction with the city engineer,” said Besbris. “There is nothing that will be done that does not meet the city’s standards.”
When that design is approved, the water system improvements will be dedicated to the city. Mountainside (or whoever owns the property in question) will then qualify for funds gathered through recapture fees.
“Ultimately, the city will take ownership of the tank and all the other improvements that are made underneath this agreement,” said Butzlaff.
The agreement specifically mentions that Mountainside does not acquire any development rights as a part of the Improvement Design Agreement.
“These are two separate processes,” said Besbris.
The passage of the agreement also necessitated the revocation of an emergency ordinance that was passed by the council in October of last year. The ordinance called for a six-month moratorium on development in the upper-pressure zone.
“Now that we have the improvement agreement in place, there is no reason to keep the moratorium no any longer than necessary,” said Planning Director Kim Kolner.