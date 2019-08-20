Mike Peters
Michael “Mike” D. Peters, 76, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away August 17, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer.
He was born October 14, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho to Delmar Peters and Merle Hamilton Peters.
Mike was married to Sandra L. Peters for 36 years. He had a successful career as a nuclear engineer for over 30 years, starting at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, Pittsburgh, PA in 1967 and then transferred to NRF in Idaho and qualified as an operator of the A1W prototype power plant. Subsequently, he transferred to the Idaho National Laboratory and worked on multiple assignments, including the L.O.F.T. Project and the Three Mile Island cleanup in Harrisburg, PA, retiring in 1998.
He received a bachelor's degree in physics from Idaho State University, and a master's degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Arizona. He enjoyed running, hiking, skiing, and the arts. While living in Idaho Falls, Mike was involved with set design for the Idaho Falls Opera Theatre, choral singing, and was an avid runner. After retiring, he moved to Teton Valley, Idaho, where he was actively involved in the community, including the Teton Arts Council, Community Foundation Tincup Race, and Music on Main. Ever the consummate father, he was always there to guide and support. Mike and Sandy moved back to Idaho Falls in 2017 to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar R. and A. Merle (Hamilton) Peters and his brother, John Peters. Mike is survived by his wife, Sandy Peters; sons: Mark Peters (Olga) and Randy Lee (Chris); daughters: Lisa Smith (Lonna), Julie Connolly (Mike), all from Idaho Falls, and Lauri Kragness (Richard), Irwin, PA; sisters: Karen Sieradski (Allan), Eugene, OR, Jane Thompson (Louis), Midvale, UT, Susan Timmins (Patrick), New York, NY, and Becky Spence (David), Glen Allen, VA.; nine grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 1965 Staghorn Drive, Tetonia, Idaho from 2:00-4:00 PM. (BYOC: Bring your own chair). Donations may be offered in the name of Michael Peters to the Community Foundation of Teton Valley: (208) 354-0230 P.O. Box 1523, 189 N Main Street, Suite 112 Driggs, ID 83422. https://www.cftetonvalley.org/.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
