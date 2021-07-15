The family of Martin B "Slicker" Baler would like to announce a memorial service to be held in Driggs, Idaho at the Teton County Fairgrounds Fair Building on Wednesday, July 21st at 6:00 pm. Dutch oven dinner provided by the family will follow.
