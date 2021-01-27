Marva Jean Poole, 72, of Menan, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marva was born February 22, 1948 in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Basil Hill and Margaret Waunetta Kay Hill. She attended schools in Driggs, Idaho including Teton High School.
Marva married Richard “Ricky” Dale Beard on February 12, 1965 in Driggs, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Ricky preceded her in death May of 2002. On April 14, 2007 she married Brent Lee Poole in Menan, Idaho.
Marva worked for Beard Electric in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and St. George, Utah.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she had opportunity to serve in many positions including; Young Women’s President, chorister for the primary as well as pianist and organist in the ward. She enjoyed baking sewing, crocheting, playing piano, making hot pads and baby blankets, going camping and just being in the out of doors.
Marva is survived by her husband, Brent Lee Poole of Menan, Idaho. Her children; Delinn (Manwell) Guzman of St. George, Utah, Devin (Robin) Beard of Island Park, Idaho, Cory (Celia) Beard of St. George, Utah, and Mathew Dale (Kerrie Lynn) Beard of Richfield, Utah. Sisters, Jerrine (Wayne) Beard of Tetonia, Idaho and Janae (Jim) Martin of Sugar City, Idaho. Brothers, Devel Hill of Darby, Idaho, Shane (Claire Ann) Hill of Driggs, Idaho and Lance Hill of Driggs, Idaho. 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Marva was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dale Beard. Her parents, Basil and Margaret Hill. A sister, Janice Beard and a brother, Gaylen Hill.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Menan 1st Ward LDS Chapel. (3547 East Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho 83434). The family will meet with friends on Saturday, prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com