Our Dear Sweet Mother and Grandmother, Lois Jeanne Hillman Larson, was called back to her Eternal Home on February 2, 2021, and was reunited with the love of her life, Owen Terrel Larson. What a joyful reunion that must have been!
Jeanne was born on September 25, 1942 to Wendell and Mildred Hillman in Driggs, Idaho. She had a fun childhood on the farm and graduated from Teton High School where she was involved in many activities. She was fun to be with, and everyone that knew her loved her.
Jeanne fell in love with Terry and married him on September 2, 1961. He was the only true love of her life. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. She recalled that although she knew of him in school, she never knew quite why she uncharacteristically went up to him and said, “Hello,” sparking up a conversation with him at Harper (Corner) Drug store in Driggs. She knew that it was the spirit leading her to her eternal companion.
Jeanne and Terry lived in Sugar City and then relocated to Roberts. They lived in Provo during the Summers until Terry graduated from BYU. As Terry started his teaching profession in Roberts, Jeanne said she would only live there for 1 year. One year turned into a lifetime, and you could not get her to move from there if you tried.
Jeanne was amazing at everything she touched. She raised and loved eight children and two grandchildren, Zach and Brady Sloan, after her daughter Jill passed away.
She was a wonderful cook, baker, canner, seamstress, pianist and more. Although Jeanne would humbly say that she wished she had talents, she had so many. Her children loved coming home to her baked goods and wonderful food. Amongst her talents was finding ways to save and make money. This was done in many ways including her work in potato fields, making doll clothes for Cabbage Patch Kids and managing demos in grocery stores around Idaho Falls. Leading her life by example, she taught that hard work was a blessing.
She served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints including organizations: The Relief Society, Young Women, Primary, Music, and Visiting Teaching. To love is to serve, and this was her life’s ambition. Even on hospice, she asked her children to help print, wrap, and deliver Christmas gifts to the people she loved. As a disciple, of Jesus Christ, she followed and loved the scriptures. This was exemplified by all she loved and served. She will be dearly missed!
She is survived by her children, Julie (Mark) Osborne of Bluffdale Utah, Wendy (Tyrell) Thomas of Idaho falls, Idaho, Jody (Glenn) Walker of Twin Falls, Idaho, Eric (Tiffany) Larson of Rigby, Idaho, Heidi (Jared) Sloan of Ammon, Idaho, Necia (Heber) Rasmussen of Bayside, Wisconsin, Adam (Monica) Larson of Snoqualmie, Washington; 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Chloe Ross of Glendale, California.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Owen Terrell Larson, daughter, Jill Lois Sloan, her parents, Wendell Clair Hillman and Mildred Martha Hillman, and siblings, Clair Hillman and baby sister.
Friends and family are welcome to meet with the family for a viewing on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 11:00 am. All friends and family are welcome to view the funeral via broadcast using the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue/events/embeded_veiwer/47397. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.