Lloyd Joseph Willden, 89, of Shelley passed away January 28, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 S Milton Ave.). The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 9:40 AM at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 pm at the Victor Cemetery with military rites.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
