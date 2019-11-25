Laci Shanon Grover, 39, of Victor, Idaho passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 23, 2019, after a brief but courageous fight with cancer.
She was born on September 26, 1980 in Norfolk, Virginia. Laci had a beautiful smile and was best known for her infectious laughter. If you went through her aisle at Broulim’s you were sure to be treated with a burst of laughter from our beloved Laci. She loved to dance and sing and was a true animal lover.
Laci was pre-deceased by her father William (Buddy) Grover. She is survived by her parents Ellen Grover Rein and Jim Rein, her paternal grandmother Pat (MawMaw) Grover Wallace, her brothers William Grover (Lauren), Mike Rein (Lisa), Drew Rein, and her sister Lisa Gentry (Scott) and her many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her comfort companion Emma Jean.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Francis of the Tetons Episcopal Church, located at 20 Alta School Road in Alta, Wyoming. The service is followed by a reception, all are welcome.
When you think of Laci, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Brothers and sisters, life is short. Be swift to love and make haste to be kind.
