Jimmy Pitcher
“Jimmy” James Robertson Pitcher, 73, passed away with family at his side on July 21st, 2019. He was born March 8th, 1946 in Timaru, New Zealand to Geraldine Mary Turnbull and Robertson Mears Pitcher. He was the oldest of the six Pitcher children growing up in the farming community of Rocky Ford, Colorado. During his teen years, Jim attended school at the Brown Ranches for special needs in Austin, TX, due to his non-verbal autism. His siblings fondly remember visiting their brother, exploring the local sights, and gathering for swimming and picnics. After aging out of the school in the early 70’s, Jim returned to live with his family in the Colorado Mountains where he learned to ski.
After his father passed away in 1986, Jim traveled the world extensively with his mother. Although he visited many far-off places, from Greenland to Cape Town and from China to Canada, Jim never failed to send postcards to family and friends. Jim excelled at many arts and crafts. In particular his embroidery was exceptional and friends and family will always cherish the many pieces he created. When Jim’s mother was no longer able to care for him, he moved to the Teton Valley where he found friendship and comfort living at Teton Valley Residential Care Home in Victor, Idaho. Jim was able to spend a great deal of quality time with his sister Liz, who lives in the Teton Valley, both at her home and traveling to visit family in Colorado and Alberta, Canada. In this loving and nurturing environment, Jim became more expressive and blossomed socially. He was deeply loved by so many of those with whom he came into contact, and always returned this love unconditionally.
Jim is survived by his siblings Katherine Bowden (Fred) Grand Junction, CO, Wendy Johnson (Peter) Cold Lake, Alberta, Hugh Pitcher (Linda) Denver, CO, Liz Pitcher, Driggs, ID, and Julie Berens (Rex), Rifle, CO as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cousins across New Zealand, England, Canada, and the USA
A Celebration of Jimmy’s Life will be held at Liz’s Home on September 21st 2019 from 2 – 5pm. All are welcome.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.