When you think of the American West, images of sagebrush, distant mountains, and sprawling ranches easily come to mind.
Those landscapes are also sure to contain another object, the barbed wire fence.
“Fences are so ubiquitous we don’t even see them as humans,” said Renee Seidler, executive director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation.
The JHWF has now been removing and modifying fencing for 25 years, all in the name of saving wildlife from a terrible (and preventable) death.
Ungulates, the animal family that contains moose, deer, and pronghorn, are affected the most by obsolete or hazardous fencing.
Seidler and the JHWF believe that “The best fence for wildlife is no fence,” but with cattle ranching playing a major role in regional agriculture, JHWF realizes that there has to be a compromise.
“We don’t have to remove them, we can compromise and meet in the middle and make them friendlier,” said Seidler.
Cattle operations have to comply with standards for fencing that reduce the risk for wildlife entanglement.
“Depending on what the domestic animal is, for example, cattle, there are standards for cattle fences,” said Seidler.
The top wire of cattle fences have to be no higher than 42” inches. The bottom wire must be no lower than 18” and must not be barbed.
If wire strays from these standards, either through erroneous installation or neglect, the fencing can present some sinister consequences for wildlife.
Ungulates that get caught up in wire can have limbs pinched and cut, while barbed wire presents entanglement that is impossible to escape. They then succumb to exposure, starvation, or dehydration.
Other problems arise when mothers get separated from their children, who have no idea where mom’s destination is. Eventually, the mother may have to abandon her offspring if they can’t find a way through.
Seidler has seen the outcome of this situation firsthand.
“Sometimes you can just walk fencelines and see dead baby fawns that got left on the other side of a fence from mom,” said Seidler. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”
Besides death or injury, wildlife can also expend precious energy pacing up and down fences looking for a way through. Seidler has seen this behavior via radio-collared animals.
“They’ll be moving in a straight line and when they encounter a fence, especially a problem fence, they will pace up and down the fence, spending a lot of time and energy,” said Seidler.
That time and energy is crucial to ungulates, who have been seen to cover long distances across the region.
“Mule deer have been seen to summer east of Jackson Lake that winter in Teton Valley ID,” said Seidler.
The JHWF therefore prioritizes a regional presence, with projects going on not only in the two Teton Counties but also in Wyoming’s Sublette County.
“We like to say we work where the wildlife goes,” said Seidler.
This mentality has now inspired the first fencing project in Teton County Idaho, in which volunteers will be removing fencing from a conservation easement near the Teton River.
“We’re super happy to work with the TRLT,” said Seidler. “It’s a delight to get to partner with them and share resources and volunteers.”
Kimberly Holmes, stewardship director at the Teton Regional Land Trust, shared this excitement.
“We have a lot of derelict fencing on a lot of our conservation easements,” said Holmes. “We’re just really excited about working with the JHWF on this fence removal. It’s going to be a really great partnership.”
Conservation easements are lands that have been negotiated between the land trust and landowners to protect the conservation values of that particular parcel. It prohibits certain uses of that property and permits other specific uses per the terms of the agreement.
The land trust then visits and ensures that the agreement is being upheld to protect the conservation value of that land, whether it be for wildlife conservation or to maintain a scenic viewshed.
During this removal project, the land trust will be removing “just over a mile” of barbed wire according to Holmes.
“About half of that wire is sagging, which is very dangerous for wildlife,” she said.
This parcel, right next to the Teton River, is a popular corridor for ungulates with moose using the waters to cool down and others using its waters.
“It will help facilitate the movement of wildlife through that area,” said Holmes.
With the majority of Teton Valley’s landowners being ranchers and farmers, the TRLT closely cooperates with them.
“Farmers and ranchers are the majority of our landowners,” said Holmes. “We’re not anti-fencing, but when fences can be removed we definitely encourage that or modifying them to be more wildlife-friendly.”
Removal day will be Saturday, Aug. 7, and prospective volunteers can get more information by contacting the JHWF through their website’s volunteer page. Volunteers are advised to come ready to work with their hands. Bringing gloves that can stand up to barbed wire is also recommended.