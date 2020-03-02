Ilene Little Schwab passed away in Driggs on Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 76, due to complications from a stroke. She resided in Tetonia.
Ilene was born in Driggs on March 25, 1943, to Elmer Alonzo and Harriet Lucille Little, she was the youngest of 11 children. She spent her childhood on the family farm in the Cache Clawson area. She spent most of her time outdoors and loved horseback riding.
Ilene moved to Jackson, Wyoming where she met her husband Kenneth Schwab. They married on April 22, 1977 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She retired from the Teton County School District where she worked many years as a cook both in the Tetonia and Driggs Elementary Schools. She enjoyed working with the children and saw many of the children in the valley grow up. Ilene enjoyed riding horses, gardening, sewing, and being in the great outdoors.
Ilene is survived by her husband Kenneth Schwab, daughters Wendy Beighley and Cindy (David) Myers. Step-Daughters Melissa Schwab and Melanie Schwab. Grandchildren Kenneth Olsen, Layksyn, Antony and Alexa Gormley.
Ilene is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her daughter Gina Rae Schwab Gormley and step-daughter Geraldine Morford.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tetonia LDS church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a viewing held one-hour prior to the services at the Tetonia LDS church. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
