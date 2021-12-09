Holly Shea Powers, 47 of Driggs, Idaho, passed away on the 8th of December 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas May 16th, 1974. She graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in phsychology.
Holly was hired by the Board of Commissioners for Teton County as Executive Assistant in 2015. She was quickly elevated to the multi-faceted role of County Operations Manager and often described it as her dream job. Holly's expertise in Emergency Management and Public Information made her a critical member of the Interagency team that responded to the Tye Canyon Wildfire and the Covid-19 Pandemic. She was a strong advocate for all county employees, she reinstated and led the Teton County Employee Committee to improve wages, benefits, and fun in the workplace. Holly was sought out by her colleagues as someone who would truly listen and help solve problems. Her professional and compassionate approach to dealing with difficult situations and contentious meetings was a great gift to Teton Valley.
She was a consummate hostess, always preparing a special dish whenever her family, or her many friends would visit. Holly loved and had a passion for the outdoors; hiking, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and camping with friends were among her favorite things to do. No one that met Holly would ever forget her infectious passion for her two dogs: Stubbs & Pearl. Her home always had music playing, for music was a huge passion of hers, especially going to see live shows with friends. Wherever she lived, she committed herself to improving and decorating her home, and making the community around her a better place than how she found it. Often she could be found knitting something special for a friend or loved one. Holly also took special pride being the Aunt to her two favorite nieces: Evie and Addie.
Holly is survived by her mother, Charlotte Powers, of Fredericksburg, Texas; father, John Powers of Euless, Texas; Stepmother, Syble Reid of Euless, Texas; sister, Shannon Hartmann and husband John, nieces Everleigh and Adalyn of Johnson City, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends from all across the country and beyond.
Preceded in death by her grandparents Ross and Mozelle Cash; Coy and Julia Fay Powers.
The family wishes to thank the Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Holly. As well as, special friend Beverly Owen, for going above and beyond in her support of Holly on her cancer journey. Also, many, many friends in Teton Valley and beyond that worked endless hours to help Holly's family during this difficult time.
Finally, a special gratitude goes to Kevin Vallade, Holly's one true love, for the unconditional love and pure joy he brought into Holly's life.
Holly will be missed by all that knew her. The world is a better place because she was in it. Holly will be honored with a Celebration of Life July 23rd, 2022. Any donations can be made to the Teton Valley Animal Shelter in her name.
