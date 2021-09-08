I can’t say I remember it, but I had just celebrated my fifth birthday.
My parents, like all others, gave me some presents. I’d wager that there was also a Dairy Queen ice cream cake involved at some point.
It had to have been a happy day.
48 hours on from that day, the whole of America was a very somber place.
Four planes had been hijacked by Al-Qaeda, two of them destroying the World Trade Center, one smashing into the Pentagon, and one crash landing into a field in rural Pennsylvania.
Too young to remember the attacks for myself, I had to have been just as confused about the magnitude of the situation as every other child in the country.
Over the years, video of the attacks slowly but surely would be ingrained into my memory, filling in the blanks that eluded my younger mind.
Firefighters about to be engulfed by a massive dust cloud. Police running over piles of shattered concrete and tangled, twisted metal beams. Dispatch call audio being played over alternating camera feeds of New York City.
As we cross past the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, I figured it would be an ideal time to spotlight the thankless efforts of our local first responders.
Everyone knows the job cops, firefighters, and EMTs do. Odds are, these three are some of the first jobs you probably heard about as a child.
One job you might not think about, however, is that of the dispatcher.
Tucked away in the Teton County Law Enforcement Center is the dispatch center, the hub of emergency response and interagency communications in Teton County.
In that room, dispatch supervisor Heather Frei spends her entire shift answering 911 calls, directing emergency services personnel across the valley, and talking reporting parties through the emergencies they find themselves in.
“Every administration phone call comes in through this headset, plus the two 911 lines that we have,” said Frei.
Surrounded by a massive console surrounded by computer screens, Frei works non-stop throughout the 7 a.m.-7 p.m. shift.
“We’re in here for 12 hours, I don’t get a break,” said Frei.
If the demanding shift schedule wasn’t tough enough, staffing shortages have forced Frei and all other emergency services personnel’s workloads to the maximum.
“The unfortunate part is the staffing,” said Frei. “We only have so many deputies that can afford to live in the county anymore.”
This creates an increased workload on the deputies that do live in the county, simply because they are in the best position to respond.
“We have our same couple of deputies that unfortunately are the ones that get the brunt of those calls,” said Frei. “The best thing to understand in here, especially in our small community, is that there is just us.”
These shortages affect Frei by making her prioritize and elevate the most dire calls, usually at the expense of another caller who has to be put on hold.
“It’s just me,” said Frei. “I can’t have two conversations at once.”
While most of us hardly ever have to call 911 and request emergency personnel, there is always someone who needs their help.
“There is probably 90% of the community that don’t even know who you are,” said Frei. “They just go about living their life. Then there is 10% of the community that cannot live without us,” said Frei.
Unlike officers, firefighters, and EMTs, dispatchers are never visible to the people they are helping, which fuels some of the mystery behind the job.
What is not a mystery is that dispatchers are subject to the same mental stresses that all other first responders experience. As the first person to talk to reporting parties, some calls stick with dispatchers long after deputies have arrived.
“I’ve taken some child abuse calls and stuff and you hold it together while you’re on the phone with them, but when you’re done… It’s tough,” said Frei.
While the mental strength our dispatchers need to have is undoubtedly crucial, Teton County dispatchers are fortunate in that the county doesn’t see nearly as many violent and serious crimes as more populated areas, such as Boise, do.
“When we go to the Dispatch Academy, which is a two-week course that the ISP put on, they show us stuff that happens in Ada County and Boise,” said Frei. “I think all of us, our hearts are too big to be working in a big city. If I had to do that on a constant basis, I wouldn’t last.”
As mentioned above, Frei is not immune to having to answer challenging calls, but those calls thankfully come in less frequently than in other more populated areas.
“We have some scary stuff that goes down here, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not every single shift, it’s not every single day,” said Frei.
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, please be sure to let your community first responders know how thankful you are for them.
Without their services, our valley, and our country, would be a much more dangerous place.