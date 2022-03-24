Announced March 10, Jackson-based garment and glove company Give’r will be expanding across Teton Pass.
The company, whose flagship product is waxed, cowhide leather gloves, is celebrating its tenth anniversary by opening a new production and fulfillment space in the building that was formerly home to the Wildwood Room.
“To be able to bring a business into Victor and for it to be close to our roots, it just made sense for our company,” said Give’r Director of Partnerships Janie Henderson.
Henderson attested to the expansion being highly anticipated by the company.
“We’ve known for a while. We had a really big couple of years,” said Henderson. “As we have been moving into this year we have made some aggressive revenue goals for ourselves. It just is not going to happen unless we have a better space to move into.”
The company currently employs 25 people, and Henderson expects that number to triple by the time the expansion is fully completed. Making a hire is not as easy as crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s in our region though, and Give’r is committed to making sure housing considerations are a priority.
“I know that we are creating upwards of 50 jobs before next year, and we don’t want to bring just any job to Teton Valley, but well-paying jobs,” said Henderson. “It’s not just a job but also a career, and we want to hire the right people and keep the right people and that includes considering affordable housing.”
Since Give’r will be moving closer to most of its current employees, they will then not have to commute as far to get to work.
“A lot of our employees will move over there fairly easily because they live closer to our new building in Victor than they do the building in Jackson. It kind of organically happened and it just fit into place,” said Henderson. “We just had better luck in Victor with having a workforce. People will have a better commute. The fact that we’re able to move on to Victor and bring on that many more employees, that’s huge. We’re so thankful.”
The company’s Jackson space will now serve a role as Give’r Headquarters, where more creative aspects of the company along with other non-production functions will take place.
“The new building will be more production and operations and our original building will function as headquarters,” said Henderson. “That space will be where we do our more creative projects. It is our home, and will always be our home, we’ll never leave Jackson.”
Looking towards the future the new space offers, Give’r is anticipating the company to level up considerably.
“This will move us well beyond what we are capable of. We can take care of significantly more orders,” said Henderson.
The main logistical challenge has been to find a space that can handle the inventory, which the Jackson building did not have a lot of.
“We spend a lot of our time finding places to keep inventory and we have to be creative when we get gloves out to wax and brand. If we pull two boxes of gloves, we lose that amount of space. It’s a constant battle,” said Henderson.
The company had shut down its bulk and custom services primarily due to that lack of space. Those services will now come back online.
“We just recently reopened our bulk and custom sales program, which we had put on the back burner,” said Henderson. “Custom gloves mean we have to have inventory and space which we didn’t have.”
The building came into Giver’s possession through a private party, who had used the space to expand their own business outside of Jackson, which Give’r will also do.
“They were a Jackson-based family and they came over and grew their business, and so now we’re doing it. It just felt right,” said Henderson. “If you’re gonna do it, you gotta do it right. You gotta Give’r.”