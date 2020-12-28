Gary Lynn “Bush” Green, 85, died Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Alta, Wyoming.
Gary was born June 19, 1935 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ernest Delbert and Vada Buxton Green.
Gary spent his early years fishing, skiing, hunting, and snowmobiling around the family mill at the mouth of Teton Canyon. In his spare time, he begrudgingly attended school in Alta and Teton High School in Driggs, where he discovered a lifelong love of boxing.
On October 4, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanenne Beard, in Clawson and seven children came from their 67-year marriage.
Throughout his life, Gary called Teton Valley home, even as he took a job at Lockheed Martin in California and spent time in Maryland with the National Guard.
Later in life, he travelled nearly two million miles around the country as a long-haul truck driver, built roads, and operated heavy equipment to support his family and “farming habits” back at the homestead. The Green family farm is covered with Gary’s passions: classic cars, dogs, and a lot of “good junk.” Ever the mechanic, he could fix anything as long as it wasn’t computerized.
After retirement, Gary and Jeanenne joined the great snowbird migration, enjoying 18 wonderful and warm winters down south. They made countless memories and friendships.
Gary will be missed and remembered by his family as a hard worker, a man of principle, and a tireless generator of nicknames that seemed to always stick.
Gary is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanenne Green; his siblings, Erna (Bob) Murri, Buck (Nina) Green, Bennie (Trudy) Green, Ken (Jan) Green; five children and their spouses, Dave & Maureen Green, Steve & Diane Green, JoAnn Olesen & Dion Beveridge, Craig & Lynne Green, Trudy & Wade Treasure; 24 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Janet and Beverly, his sister, Betty Lou (Milton) Butler, and his parents.
A private burial will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1pm at the Pratt Cemetery in Alta, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you keep the paint up and the rubber down.