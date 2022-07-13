Flying for Freedom

The 41st annual Teton Valley Balloon Rally was held from July 1st to the 4th, and among the 25 or so balloons, there was a very special pilot on the field.
“I’m Luke. Skywalker.”
Although he is unfortunately not Darth Vader’s son, Freedom Flight V Pilot Luke Cesnik can still lay a claim to the bravery, compassion, and courage Skywalker is known for in the movies.
“That’s the way people remember me,” said Cesnik of his introduction, along with a hearty midwestern laugh.
Having some decent flying chops never hurt a Skywalker either.
Cesnik has been flying aircraft since he was 16, with his first solo flight originally scheduled for the same day as his driver’s test. His first flight was with his uncle and father at age five and he took his flying lessons at 15 after working for the local airport in St. Cloud, MN for a couple of years.
“On my 16th birthday I got my driver’s license and I was going to have my first solo in an airplane. I got my driver’s license, and there were three days of bad flying weather and then I was able to do my first solo flight,” said Cesnik.
Cesnik served in the Air Force as a security guard prior to Vietnam, where he was a dog handler in 1971 and ‘72.
“I knew how to fly before I got in the Air Force and when I got to the Air Force, they said because I didn’t have four years of college, we’re not going to let you fly our planes but we’ll let you guard them,” said Cesnik.
After returning home, Cesnik used the GI Bill to obtain a multitude of flight certifications.
“After I got out of the service I used the GI bill to get my commercial, my instrument, my multi-engine, and my flight instructor screening. In 1990, someone gave me my first balloon ride so I started doing that too,” said Cesnik, who is also certified to instruct hot air balloon lessons.
He remembers his first flight in a balloon, going from near-terror to calm and comfortable in the space of five minutes.
“I still remember it. I flew for years, I was a flight instructor, everything else, I got up in that balloon and I went ‘what the heck am I doing up here?’ I felt like I was out of control and everything else. Five minutes later I realized it was pretty basic stuff, ‘I think I can do this’,” said Cesnik.
1990 was also the year Cesnik began flying with Freedom Flight, a St. Cloud, MN-based prisoner of war and missing in action-focused nonprofit. Freedom Flight has four balloons in service with one retired.
Freedom Flight’s mission “is to promote the MIA/POW issue through the use of our hot air balloons” according to Cesnik. Since 1989, Freedom Flight has flown 30-50 flights a year.
Freedom Flight V, the balloon that Cesnik piloted in Teton Valley, is all black and wrapped in barbed wire. A massive crying bald eagle is imposed behind the barbed wire, and the emblematic POW-MIA logo is displayed largely on the side opposite the eagle.
Cesnik has been the president of Freedom Flight for 25 years, with several veterans and non-vets alike volunteering for the organization. Freedom Flight’s vice president is a retired two-star general of the Army and there are two “Full-Bird” Colonels of the Air Force on the Board of Directors.
“The thing we’re most proud of with Freedom Flight is we’re all volunteers for the organization, nobody gets paid. A hundred percent of the donations we take in go right to the balloon program and helping to promote the issue,” said Cesnik.
The most memorable flights are the occasions where Cesnik and other Freedom Flight pilots get to take up former POWs. Cesnik recalled a particularly emotional flight that took off last January in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
“I took up two 99-year-old WWII vets and an 86-year-old Korean War vet. We were the first one-off out of 82 balloons, we took up a giant American flag that was hanging below the basket and when we took off they were playing the national anthem. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said Cesnik.
On another occasion, Cesnik took off with a former B-52 pilot and his navigator, who were captured by the North Vietnamese Army and endured the infamous Hanoi Hilton (Hỏa Lò Prison). During the flight they talked about getting shot down and where they were captured.
“It was pretty moving,” Cesnik said.
In terms of where he has gotten to fly, Cesnik has a tough task picking his favorite from the 42 states and six countries that Freedom Flight has flown in.
“This has gotta be close to one of them, right here (in Teton Valley), we haven’t flown yet, but what a beautiful valley this is. There have been so many places,” said Cesnik. “There are memories everywhere and we meet so many people it’s pretty amazing.”
With so many memories, travels, and experiences it would be easy to understand if Cesnik’s idea of ballooning has changed, but what remains seems so simple that it couldn’t have changed by much for Cesnik.
A member of the “local royalty” in Hudson, WI put it into perspective on a chilly winter flight years ago for Cesnik.
“One of the things this gal said really hit home and it really is the definition of ballooning and her comment was ‘it’s like floating in a dream.’ It really is. It’s really calm, and is the safest form of aviation on the face of the earth,” said Cesnik.