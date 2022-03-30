As an individual that served Teton Valley in a variety of public service roles, the unexpected loss of Scott Golden will be felt by many community members and leaders.
Golden, aged 64 at the time of his passing on March 25, served not only as a Teton County Fire District 1 Commissioner, a position he held for eight years, but also as a chaplain for the district and the sheriff’s office, and deputy coroner. Golden additionally served a long tenure in the City of Victor public works department.
Former Victor Public Works Director Rob Heuseveldt spoke about what made Golden such a fine public servant.
“He was always looking to help out someone else or anyone in need and tried to be there for them. He was never one to ask for something for himself. He was very selfless, and was always looking to serve someone else and do things for others,” said Heuseveldt.
Golden’s many duties were seemingly tailor-made for his propensity for altruism.
“His positions that he has held through his life as I have known him were a perfect venue for him to deliver that kindness and compassion to other people,” said Heuseveldt. “‘What can I do for you today?’ That was Scott.”
That altruism was not limited to individuals who knew him through personal or professional relationships. Any family in need could wind up being the recipient of Golden’s kindness. Teton County Fire Commissioner Jason Letham spoke to an instance that exemplified this unique selflessness.
“There was an instance that I learned about a few days ago where a young family with young children were struggling with their plumbing. His experience with public works, he went out of his way on his own time and dollar and assisted them,” said Letham. “It’s not like he was helping a close friend or family, they were just a family in need. That’s just who he is. He just treated people in the valley the way he felt they should be treated.”
Like many of the best, Golden shined brightest in the face of tremendous adversity. When out responding to fires or tagging along with deputies, Golden would always do his best to comfort victims of tragedy.
“What he did the best was comforting those that were struggling with loss whether it was life or property,” said Letham. “Knowing who Scott was, what was more important to us as a district was him serving his clergy and him serving as commissioner because that’s where he really shined.”
“From a spiritual and religious point of view for those struggling with loss in the fire department, say someone passed away, he served as that support,” said Letham.
Golden would regularly go to bat for the employees he had under him as commissioner.
“These guys, they put their lives on the line and we have to pay them appropriately and if they’re going to live here they have to be able to afford to live here. Scott’s approach has always been conservative and thoughtful and he’s always wanted the best for the members of the fire district,” said Letham.
Throughout all of his accomplishments and achievements in public service, Golden always remained resolutely humble.
“He was the guy that never wanted to be known or receive an award for his accomplishments. He wanted to be the guy in the background that would serve you in your time of need. He did not seek the praise of others, he just sought to do what was right and to help other people out without them knowing about it,” said Heuseveldt.
Golden’s dedication to public service was not limited to just himself, but also is apparent in members of his family. His wife Cari works as a Victor Deputy Clerk, and his son Mitch is the administrative manager at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
Letham and Heuseveldt attested to the longevity Golden had in his vocations and how that translated to his family.
“With Scott and Cari in Victor, they were the longest-tenured employees at the City of Victor up until his retirement,” said Letham.
“One of the big focuses that Scott had in his life was his family, and he would do whatever he could for his kids and his in-laws. He took that same mentality of serving others and his selfless attitude and he applied it to his family life as well. He was always trying to do things for his wife and children to better them,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt knows that Golden’s legacy will live on for many years, and represents the core values that come with living in Teton Valley.
“He always represented himself and the people with heritage in this valley well. He was always honest with people, treated them fairly,” Heuseveldt said. “He just tried to serve anybody and everybody no matter who they were if he thought they needed it.”