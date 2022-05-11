At the May 3rd Driggs City Council meeting, a new housing project was proposed along Teton Ave., south of Lions Park. The City of Driggs would be providing the land.
The project would see four lots be developed with three two-bedroom homes, each with a one-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit. The fourth lot will potentially be reserved to support a pilot project of the Sustainable Trades + Housing Partners organization.
The proposal entails a joint effort between the City of Driggs and the Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
The City of Driggs would be responsible for executing a long-term lease with the JHA, extending a sewer line on Teton Ave., and paying for site work on any or all of the three lots (in order to maintain first right-of-refusal on the lots).
The Joint Housing Authority would borrow funds from a lender to purchase the modular housing units, purchase the modular units, and manage the units and collect rent. The rent collected would go towards repaying the loan, covering administrative costs, and adding to the housing supply fund for other projects.
A proforma has already been reviewed and conceptually approved by Zions Bank, utilizing modular units from Foothold, a modular units company out of Bozeman, MT.
Driggs Mayor August Christensen was excited to see some new progress occur on a project that had been discussed in the past.
“I know that we had talked about this maybe a year ago, or more, of the idea of doing employee housing in the area of this location so this is definitely not a new subject. It is exciting to be able to see the possibility of working with our regional supplier of these homes and to be able to start putting something like this into getting started and having options for our employees and others as well,” said Christensen.
As mentioned above, the first right of refusal for the units would be gained by the entity that pays the site costs for the lots. The City of Driggs has its eyes set on at least three of the units.
“We could have all four lots dedicated to city employees first and foremost, then we could take one of those or however many lots we want,” said Doug Self, Driggs Community Development Director.
“The idea is the other lots we would have other agencies that partner with us pay the site costs on those lots. If they didn’t need housing for their employees on those lots, then Driggs would always be second in line because we’re providing the land,” said Self.
Although the rent would be collected by the JHA, the city would use the income to repay the loans and pay for the JHA’s management duties.
“The rent again would repay the loan and would pay for the housing authority to administer and manage the units so the city isn’t becoming a direct landlord. It would also potentially pay back the city’s capital,” said Self.
The project is an opportunity to set up the city’s Accessory Dwelling Units program, a much-discussed initiative that encourages ADUs put up by property owners to long-term rent to local workforce members. Experience gathered would be shared on a website for others to take direction from.
“A lot of the incentives are there, it’s just about educating the public with the process,” said Self. “Having an example in-town that we can point to of an ADU, this is what the costs are, these are the ways you can secure a loan for it, here is a proforma, here is a budget for renting it, your payback period, all that info we can put on a website and walk people through it.”
“Through that, we could get people to walk through the door and get information on ADUs,” Self continued.
Before setting up what those variables could look like in practice, the city wants to see what Teton County Wyoming’s ADU program looks like, which should be rolled out “in the next month” according to Self.
The theme of providing an opportunity to refine a new program is also apparent in the City and JHA’s willingness to work With the Sustainable Trades + Housing Partners organization.
Headed by Lindsey Love, the STHP is modeled after Community Rebuilds in Moab, UT. The STHP program is still under development, but it was recommended that one of the lots is reserved for the organization as a pilot project.
“It’s modeled after the Community Rebuilds program in Moab which combines construction trades training with sustainable building technology, straw bale construction, and other green technology and energy efficiency technologies,” Self elaborated.
The College of Eastern Idaho has expressed some willingness to hear the project out, with other potential partners still being courted.
“There is interest at the College of Eastern Idaho and Lindsey (Love) is reaching out to other potential partners including habitat for humanity in Jackson to see if they would like to branch over to this side of the pass and provide some technical assistance and labor-management facets that habitat could plug into,” said Self.
“That’s a really great way to have our community come together with students and training and learning. Working together to try to create a house for other people is a wonderful opportunity,” he continued. “Now is the time to get ready for next building season.”