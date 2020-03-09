Dr. Chester G Motloch, PhD (Chet), 72 peacefully passed at home in Driggs on February 17, 2020. He was surrounded by loving friends and family. A long battle to pancreatic cancer has taken his life.
Chet was born January 4, 1948 in Hamtramck, Michigan. He was the son of Chester and Valentine Motloch. He was raised in Troy, Michigan with his brother Michael Jerome Motloch.
Chet, a scientist, and longtime residence of Idaho Falls, worked at the INL and Energy Incorporated. He received five patents for his battery research during his career and a R&D 100 award for his inventions. He retired to Driggs to focus on his love of skiing and fly fishing. He was proud to be a Charter member of the Balloonatics and loved driving his Corvettes in the mountains with his son.
Chet is survived by his wife Vicki Motloch, daughter Elizabeth Christine Motloch, son-in-law John Fox Larson, son Jacob Motloch, daughter-in-law Cheiska Motloch, and granddaughter Kaidence Georgiana Motloch. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Condolences may be sent to valleymortuarydriggs.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Friends of the Teton River , S.T.E.M. Program for the Education Foundation of Teton Valley or Teton Valley Health.
