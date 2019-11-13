Teton Valley resident, Dennis Neill Murphy, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019
after a long battle with illness. He was surrounded by love right up until the end.
Dennis is survived by LaNice, his wife; son Casey; granddaughters Chloe and Callie; sisters
Patricia L and Jamie M (Dirk); brother Michael J, sister in law Karen, and many nieces, nephews
and in-laws. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Claudia. He was preceded in death by
his parents James L. and Helen M Murphy; the mother of his grandchildren, Carly and many
other loved family members
Born in Ogden, Utah and raised in Clearfield, Utah. Dennis worked at Albertson's; as ski patrol
at Snowbasin Ski Resort, then as a manufacturing supervisor and retiring from FRAM/Allied
Aftermarket after 30 years. He then worked as an escalation software technician at Iomega.
After retirement he was able to fulfill his dream of living around the Tetons, moving from
Layton, Utah to Jackson, Wyoming for a year before moving to Driggs, Idaho. Living among the
Tetons was his idea of heaven. He had many happy memories of spending time and visiting
family in Jackson as a child and in his teens.
In place of a memorial gathering, remember Dennis the next time you are casting a fly into a
stream, camping, sitting around a fire with family and friends; laughing over wonderful stories
and telling jokes, skiing in knee-deep in powder or solving a computer issue.
His ashes will be interred around his beloved Teton Mountains.
We would like to thank Solace Hospice and the compassionate care provided by Donnel and
Shelby.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.