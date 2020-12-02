Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sage Lakes Ward, 3370 North 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, and Friday 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. If attending, please observe social distancing, and wear masks. Funeral services can be viewed live over Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/DennisHenrie. Interment will be at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia.
