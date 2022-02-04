David Clarence Nolan, age 73, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday January 31, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was in the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and the watchful eyes of his sisters. He died from the harsh effects of weeks of chemo while battling Acute Myelogenous Leukemia that had only be diagnosed a short 7 weeks before. He had maintained years of Parkinson and another form of Leukemia-Polycythemia.
David was born in Casper, Wyoming, on June 18, 1948 to Herman (Murph) Nolan and Leone D. (Thompson) Nolan. He was pretty special from the beginning, being the first born boy of around 50 cousins.
Growing up, his family moved all around the west. His father worked as a gas supplier to many different oil fields, and later for construction company Rissler and McMurry. David attended school in Upton Wyoming, Sterling Colorado and Durango Colorado and graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper Wyoming.
On December 10 ,1968 he joined the Air Force, stationed in Texas. He worked on planes that were used in Vietnam. If you ever asked him how long he served he would say "Three years, 4 months, 11 days, 6 hours." He was so proud of the time that he served.
After his return home, he worked for over 20 years at Sears & Roebuck in Casper Wyoming. He enjoyed Bingo, you cold even say he was addicted, often taking his baby sister Beth along with him. He was always the first to give the older ladies rides and help them anytime they needed. After the death of his parents in 1991 he lived in Casper a few short years in the family home then moved to Driggs, Idaho to be near his sisters and their families. Sometimes wondering if he should have moved nearer to those bossy girls.
In Teton Valley he worked at Grand Targhee in housekeeping for 9+ years. Then he moved on to work at Broulim's for almost 9 years, you would often find him bringing in carts at Broulim's even on his day off.
His greatest joys were church and the great family and friends he made here in the valley. He was especially fond of Hans and Petrea Hibbert and all the family they came with. They were always there to straighten his tie, feed him a meal or get him to the church. He had many a rousing game night with the Letham family. He had so many other great church friends we are so grateful he had. He also played community volleyball until he was 71 years old when his sisters finally made him stop playing, it wasn't his choice. No one ever believed he was really that old. His next favorite thing to do was watch any sport his nephew Xander participated in. Heat, rain or snow, you would always find him in the bleachers, cheering on his team.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Nolan and Clarence and Bernice Thompson, and parents Herman and Leone Nolan all from Weston County Wyoming. David is survived by sister Dorothy and her husband Tom Warren of Driggs, sister Beth and her husband Ed Vontz and their children Xander and Devyn all of Driggs, brother Bob and his wife Linda Nolan of Cody Wyoming and their sons Chris Nolan, Dean and Nikki Nolan, Scott and Lisa Nolan and Jim and Jody Nolan and multiple other great nieces and nephews and even a few great great nieces and nephews. David's final wishes were to be buried along side his parents in Upton Wyoming. We will have a friends and family service on June 18, 2022 in Upton Wyoming. In the spring, when the current Covid craziness settles down we will have a celebration of David's life in Teton Valley, maybe with David's favorite meal of chocolate milk and donuts.
Donations in David's name can be made to the Teton High School's sports program, the Driggs Senior Citizen Center - which supplied him with lunches and friendship during the worst days of Covid or the Driggs LDS Church Missionary Fund.