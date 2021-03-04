Dale Lee Breckenridge, 90, was born at Haden, ID on May 24, 1930, to Bill and Isabella Letham Breckenridge. Dale’s early years were full of work and fun with his sister Betty and numerous cousins. Dale was 6 and Fred Wade was 9 years old, when they stayed across the river herding sheep. Dale showed cattle in 4-H and rode his horse to school. Dale had to move to Driggs during the week to go to High School.
After graduation, he attended college at University of ID in Moscow. On a dare, he went on a date with Ronell Hillman, who he had known in high school. They were married on September 08, 1951. Dale graduated from U of I with a Bachelors degree in Animal Husbandry. He joined the Army during the Korean War and served in Austria. He met his first-born daughter RonaLee, when she was 6 months old. Three boys and two more girls made their family complete.
Dale and Ronell settled down on the family ranch to raise their family and Purebred Hereford Cattle. Dale was honored at the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2001. Dale was a beef 4-H leader for over 25 years and served as the Fair Board President for many years. Dale loved to share the history of Teton Valley. He was instrumental in getting the Teton Valley Museum formed. He served with the American Legion Post 95 for 50 years.
Dale was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the young age of 73. He and Ronell were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple a year later. They were married for 69 years. Dale passed away March 01, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, wife Ronell and daughter RonaLee Symons. He is survived by his children: son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois Bailey (Joseph) and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge. In-laws, Russell Hillman, Pat Heileson Hillman and Avon Woolstenhulme Hillman Harrell. 18 grandchildren and 11 ½ great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday March 08, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tetonia, ID, with Bishop Eric Kay officiating. Family will visit with friends on Sunday March 07, from 5-7:00 pm at the Tetonia Church and Monday March 08, from 10-10:45 am before the service. Burial will be in Haden Cemetery, Tetonia ID. Please follow current Covid guidelines. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com