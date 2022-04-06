With spring break here and in full force, I have noticed a strange but not entirely surprising feeling… The relative silence from my email inbox. Some might think of that as a good problem. Oh, how I wish I could.
With one of those slow news weeks that shoulder season brings, I figured it would be a good time to jog through my memories from this last winter.
What struck me most about this winter was that we had a heartbreaking avalanche year in Teton Valley. Every fatality, three of them to be exact, is tragic. As of April 2, 15 people have perished in an avalanche in the United States during winter of ‘21-’22, and 20% of those occurred in our valley.
I am not going to talk about them though, as I didn’t write those stories. What I can touch on is an instance that I saw that cuts to the heart of the issue.
It’s a classic morning outside Targhee’s boundaries. I’m not working today, and my touring partner and I have hit the sweet spot as the wet snowfall from the day prior dried out perfectly under clear and cold skies. We couldn’t have timed it better. The only individual ahead of us was an aged skier that set a stunning skin track (and some elegant powder eights). It was miles better than any zigs and zags I could have put through those trees.
There was also an individual behind us… But my (and my partner’s) intuition told us he was not nearly as experienced as the one ahead.
The avalanche danger was rated as low by the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center that day, although would be rising to moderate with sun warming the fresh snow.
First off, the snowboarder was on a variant of snowshoes known as Verts. The area we were in is not conducive to that form of travel. It seemed quite peculiar to us, along with the day ticket that was hanging from said individual’s coat.
We thought being in that terrain by 9:30 a.m. was quite the level of dedication for someone that didn’t commit to a proper touring kit or season pass.
His high ambitions would tell us more about his skills. I and my partner watched as he slid to a spot well away from us on top of an aggressive 25-30 foot cliff.
As he slipped over the edge, we couldn’t comprehend the attempt. My partner’s voice had a note of panic, we were genuinely worried. Our yells either couldn’t reach him or he didn’t listen to them.
Sure enough, his landing in steep, wind-loaded terrain was not pretty. The bomb hole acted like a bomb, propagating a small wind pocket that fortunately did not run far, only about 15 feet. The individual’s many tomahawks spun him away from danger.
As we realized that we would have been in a bad position to help had anything serious occurred, avalanche or injury, the lone snowboarder got up and slid down the rest of the slope.
We were thankful he made it out unscathed, but also far from impressed by his decision-making in that descent.
Our minds turned to getting our turns in, taking a couple of glorious easy laps. Laughing, smiling, and letting out adrenaline-filled hoots and hollers.
We then made our way back to the resort boundary, and just as we were booting back up we spotted the snowboarder again.
This time we were in closer proximity. He mentioned the earlier experience ignorantly as a “mishap.” I didn’t think of it as a mishap, as it looked clearly like an overestimation of his abilities in that terrain. He seemed oblivious to just how close he was to peril.
It was hard to resist the urge to vibe him out a little bit, as we would have been the closest help had anything gone wrong. Him ruining his day (and winter) would have significantly altered our day.
Incompetent or unprepared skiers and snowboarders getting into the backcountry via chairlift is not a new problem. When looking over US avalanche accident reports (Avalanche.org), it won’t take you long to find an instance where an individual left a ski area boundary, never to come back in again.
If unequipped and unprepared individuals are already getting into areas they shouldn’t necessarily be in, imagine a scenario where gate access becomes much easier.
I am a firm believer that the term ‘sidecountry’ is a complete misnomer. Any area known as ‘sidecountry’ is through-and-through backcountry terrain. There is a reason that an avalanche forecast is posted next to the gate everyday.
GTR ski patrol has done and will continue to do an exquisite job of messaging to recreationalists looking to go out of bounds. My experience demonstrates why I have less confidence in skiers and snowboarders heeding their messaging and caution.
Backcountry gates such as Scotty’s Gate are only closed rarely; it is an occurrence reserved for backcountry rescue operations and the worst avalanche danger days.
It is an unwritten rule that taking an avalanche course is necessary to be stepping into that kind of terrain for good reason. Having a touring partner is also much safer than going solo.
I am not an avalanche expert and I don’t pretend to be. What I am is a concerned recreationalist that does not want to see more tragedy in our community. I’m sure many of you can identify with my position.
So, as we celebrate the experiences of this past winter, I urge you to think critically about how we can prepare for the next season.
Making properly informed decisions is not only a skill that can enable and enhance your skiing and riding experiences, like it did mine, but also help you throughout the other aspects of life.