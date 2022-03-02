Skuggling, juggling, and a unique journey through life’s many turns.
You may see him at the stoplight in Victor on a hot summer afternoon.
Maybe he’s at the ice skating rink in Teton Village on a chilly mid-winter night.
He could be riding a chair at Grand Targhee on closing weekend… Or on a slackline, miles out in the mountains.
The only thing more attention-grabbing than the tall and lanky physique of this mysterious man is the activity he holds so near and dear to his heart.
Joe Cronquist, more easily recognized as the Teton Juggler, is sure to inspire a fleeting sense of amazement to those fortunate enough to glimpse him in action.
“We shared that moment for just a second there,” said Cronquist. “And then they go on with their day.”
That shared experience, however brief it may be, is a primary inspiration for Cronquist.
“I live for that. It is very important to me,” said Cronquist.
A journey through mind and body
A native of Alaska, Cronquist has a slight air of wildness apparent through the depth of his eyes.
Originally a carpenter by trade, Cronquist grew tired of the monotony of life in the trades, trading a stable lifestyle for an adventure of a lifetime.
“It felt like I was being condensed down in construction,” said Cronquist. “I ended up leaving that in a van with my girlfriend.”
The road led him up and down western North America.
“We traveled down Alaska through Canada, and all of the west coast for the next two to three years,” said Cronquist.
Those travels would open Cronquist’s eyes to a wide variety of experiences. During a particularly impactful timeframe, the two ventured into the woods near Mt. Shasta in California. They were about 13 miles off of the nearest back highway.
“I got involved in a WWOOF [Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms] program, and that brought us to California,” said Cronquist. “It was just us and the woofers, who ended up not really having a farm.”
Cronquist and his girlfriend ended up staying, partly due to a sense of compassion for the woofers.
“It turned out that they were just super lonely out in the woods,” said Cronquist.
During that time he escaped nearly all of life’s responsibilities.
“I essentially lived out in the woods for a year and a half with no responsibilities in a space where our food and housing was pretty much being taken care of,” said Cronquist.
Although there were tasks to complete, Cronquist had a large amount of free time on his hands. So he started to use them.
“I explored biking and hiking, which brought me to slacklining, and then to juggling,” said Cronquist.
The lessons learned on the line for Cronquist represented the transcendence from a physical journey to a mental one.
“I started to slackline in that space, and at that point slacklining took me,” said Cronquist. “When you're out deep in the woods with no distractions, it’s about the balance of it all.”
Cronquist was introduced to juggling through a group of slackliners he met out there. It was a natural progression to combine the two.
“I went back into the woods and juggled for another year out there. I didn't follow any rules, I just juggled,” said Cronquist. “It was a way for me to learn my learning process.”
“I started juggling on the slackline out there, been doing it for years,” said Cronquist.
When he emerged, he knew he had something he couldn't give up.
“When I went back out of the woods and came back into society I still kept juggling on the line,” said Cronquist.
The vision of combining skiing and juggling into skuggling came not from visions of others, but from his own mind.
“I had this moment after doing it for so long, I thought to myself I can juggle while I ski,” said Cronquist. “The slackline, and the slackline juggle, that's such an intense space of balance and precision. Once I started to get to a point where I was doing tricks on the line, I just thought wow, I’m ready to ski.”
Cronquist can skuggle a good majority of the mountain, showcasing his skills not only in the trees and moguls but also on piste. He has even landed a 360 while juggling mid-air.
“I had this dream of doing a 360 while juggling, and I came up here to Targhee on the last day [closing day 2021] and I did that,” said Cronquist.
The endless skuggle
In the body mechanics of skuggling, the key is in the hips. Years of slacklining and juggling helped Cronquist’s confidence.
“The hips are the biggest focus on the slackline,” said Cronquist. “They're determining a lot of what's going on there. Making those little tiny adjustments while juggling, when you bring that over to skiing it’s not as sensitive. You're still using the hips and all that power, but it's not as intense as the line. It’s almost a bit of a step back, but you're adding in motion which changes the game.”
Talking of the possibilities of skuggling, Cronquist didn't know where to begin.
“The skuggle is endless,” he said. “It’s like I stand on the precipice of a massive thing. It’s so exciting because of how much potential it has as it demands that you stay in the flow.”
More so than maintaining the actual mechanics, it is extremely important for him to keep his cool.
“Sometimes I catch the club with just my fingertips but I have to stay calm,” said Cronquist. “That demand, and seeing where having to keep my calm goes, it’s addicting. It has me. It’s what my soul is here to do.”
Inspiration not only comes from within but also from the community around Cronquist. He credited Teton Valley for not just being content with witnessing the skuggle, but adding to it.
“People seeing me and taking note of me, they can connect to that within themselves,” said Cronquist. “Then they bring something to me. They say well, what if you do this? Everyone is so athletically engaged here that they can connect, they're not just wowed. They're ready to bring something and say something that could further the skuggle.”
Although a few are out of the realm of possibility, some suggestions have been implemented.
“Some are ridiculous, some of them I do. I can't even claim some of them as my own because that's the community,” said Cronquist.
When speaking of the community, Cronquist acknowledged that his juggling may give people a shot of happiness in the age of Covid-19.
“That’s one of the main reasons I'm out here. Covid has been a collective trauma for us all in a lot of ways. A lot of us need to find ways that we can fight back in a sense or bring some type of order to this chaos,” said Cronquist.
“That joy that is shared in the skuggle or on the intersection or on the slackline, that is my way of fighting back, my way of bringing something to the community,” he continued.
What is lacking in the sport however is its own community. Due to the extremely-focused niche, skugglers are few and far between. According to Cronquist, there is another skuggler somewhere in the Tetons.
“There are a few other skugglers I have found out about. Mainly through the locals here in the Tetons. One guy named Tom, he’s a legend. Everyone that's a local and a little bit older here, the first thing they ask me is if I know of him. Tom walked the tramline cables in Jackson, got banned for years. He would juggle in tele-skis down the mountain,” said Cronquist.
There is just one other skuggler that Cronquist knows about, and is coincidentally also named Tom.
“Another Tom, he’s been skuggling for thirty years primarily on the east coast. He created the skuggle Olympics which is a group that gathers from around the world to do races and Guinness world record-breaking,” said Cronquist.
Although skuggling isn't the most common activity in the world, Cronquist still found a way to be different from the others that do it.
“I have not seen anybody else skuggle big mountain stuff at all. Moguls, turns, trees, I’m not really seeing that online or if that's me pioneering that out here,” said Cronquist.
A passion for the pins
It is very important to understand that Cronquist does not think of skuggling as a novelty, as most who view him from afar do.
It is, in the truest sense of the word, a passion. It may not be the most serious activity on the surface, but that hasn't stopped him from turning the difficulty to 11. The most challenging and adrenaline-inducing form of juggling has been the highline juggle.
“I went out to Moab and you're like 4,5, maybe 600 feet in the air and juggling on a highline,” said Cronquist.
The mental difficulties of such a wild task are nearly impossible to comprehend, even for Cronquist.
“You're trying to find balance in a place of terror, it messes with your brain and your eyes,” he said.
Although it may provide the most adrenaline, the highline is not Cronquist’s favorite form of juggling. He is more than content with the humble juggling club.
"Juggling fire is one of my favorites, but I've been primarily doing clubs,” he said.
Mixing it up for Cronquist involves everyday items you could find in your kitchen or garage.
“Knives are fun, as well as these LED clubs too. I've also been juggling hammers while nailing, so I can juggle and nail at the same time. My future goal is juggling chainsaws. Everyone talks about it, there’s a dude online that sells them for juggling, $395 each. Marking and cutting, and then juggling with the same saws at trade shows would be a lot of fun."
Not only is he serious about his passion, but he also is serious about growing the activity.
Cronquist has been working with Tucker Tyler at the Makerspace in Driggs to potentially set up a “flow camp” where younger individuals can come try slacklining, juggling, and other balance-centric activities.
“My goal is to create a camp to really bring in people and get them excited about balance and flow and focus on that,” said Cronquist. “That would be steps to maybe getting a skuggle community going.”
Like a squirrel that can never have enough nuts, Cronquist is looking for odds and ends such as tennis balls to make the dream happen. Ultimately, that is all that is needed to juggle… some objects to throw and a setting to do it.
“We need tennis balls, but we have made an opportunity to do our flow activities in the gymnastics center during the free time,” said Cronquist.
Next time you see Cronquist out and about, doing his thing, it will be worth remembering how deep the love of juggling runs through his body. Hopefully, that will inspire you to appreciate his feats of athleticism that much more.
Who knows, maybe juggling could be the thing to help you find inner peace, just like it did for the Teton Juggler.