Clifford “Duane” Eck, 85 of Driggs passed away on August 15, 2020 in Idaho Falls. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 22 at 12 noon at the Driggs LDS Church. A visitation will be on Friday from 6:30 PM to 8 PM at the valley mortuary in Driggs. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.

