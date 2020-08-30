Clifford Dirk Wood, 50, of Driggs, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from heart failure at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his family by his side.
He was born May 18, 1970, in Driggs, Idaho, to Mike Wood and Janet Carter (Eck) Wood. He was the oldest of six children: two sisters, Michelle and Wanda, and three brothers, Jimmie, JB, and Mitch. When he was younger, his family moved around, and he went to school in Ashton, Idaho; Driggs, Idaho; Pocatello, Idaho; and Oregon.
Later in life, Dirk lived in Phoenix, Arizona, for six years, and there he met Tracy Halse. Dirk and Tracy got married in 1991 in Phoenix and had two children, Dustin and Cheyenne Wood. They made their home in Driggs, Idaho, with their little family. He now has two granddaughters. In December 2018, he lost the love of his life, Tracy.
Dirk loved Camaros and the older muscle cars. He loved snowboarding, snowmobiling, his family, and his grandchildren. He had many family and friends. He worked in construction for most of his life.
Dirk is survived by his son, Dustin Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cheyenne Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; two granddaughters; his father, Mike Wood of Driggs, ID; mother, Janet (John) Carter of Phillis, WI; sisters, Wanda of Zelenka, IL, and Michelle (Kevin) Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Jimmie Carter of Bolingbrook, IL, JB Wood of Phoenix, AZ, and Mitch Wood of Shelley, ID. He also had many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
Dirk was preceded in death by his spouse, Tracy Wood.
While Dirk will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him, he would want everyone to know that he is out of pain and reunited with his love, Tracy.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for funeral costs. If interested, contact Cheyenne Wood. It is greatly appreciated.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.