Cecil Olsen, age 91, passed away at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Monday, August 31, 2020,
Cecil was born February 18, 1929 at Driggs, Idaho a daughter to Carl Adolf and Alena Daniels Ripplinger. She was raised in the Bates area graduating from Teton High School. She then attended Utah State Agricultural College graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education minoring in Horticulture. She taught one year of school in Arimo, Idaho. She married Elliott B. Olsen in the Salt Lake Temple October 8, 1954. She worked at Fayes Drapery Shop in Yuma, Arizona. Cecil was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served on many genealogy missions, two foreign missions and three home missions. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, She worked in scouting attending Wood Badge in scouting and teaching the Blazer B boys. She also served with the girls at girls camps. She enjoyed scouting, reading and sewing. She also taught swimming lessons at Green Canyon.
She is survived by four daughters: Barbara (Robert) Fenzel of Yuma, Arizona, Janice (Al) Maggart of Waukee, Iowa, Shirley Crocker of Yuma, Arizona, and Vicki (Rich) Nielsen of Enoch, Utah, five sons: LaMar Olsen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jerry (Connie) Olsen of Caldwell, Idaho, Howard (Anita) Olsen of Brigham City, Utah, Calvin (Erin) Olsen of Pocatello, Idaho and Chuck Olsen of Clearfield, Utah, a sister Phyllis Knutson of Grant, Idaho; brother, Larry (Kay) Ripplinger of Boulder City, Utah, 36 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, three brothers, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
Services were held Friday September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bates Cemetery 1000 South 6000 West, Driggs, Idaho. The family gathered at Eckersell Memorial Chapel Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment happened in the Bates Cemetery following graveside services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com