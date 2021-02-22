Carolann Marie Safiran was born July 2, 1969 in Garfield Heights, Ohio to Ralph and Terry Fike. Carolann was the third of four children. Her older siblings were her brother Rick, sister Theresa and younger sister Becky. At a very young age, Carolann and the family moved to Rochester Hills, Michigan. While in Rochester, Carolann attended K-12 and fell in love with running at Rochester High School and exceled in cross country and distance running where she learned grit and determination.
After high school, Carolann had a brief stay with extended family in South Carolina and attended college. Carolann returned to Michigan and attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, located along the beautiful shores of Lake Superior. At Northern Michigan University, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While attending college, she met her future husband Ray, while skiing at Marquette Mountain on a Friday afternoon.
After completing college, Carolann moved briefly to Houston, TX for a 7th grade teaching position. During this time, Carolann and Ray were married back in Michigan with family and friends on March 13, 1993. The following summer, Carolann and Ray moved to Whitefish, MT. The skiing was much better, but Carolann did not go to college for four years to be a ski bum, and really wanted to be teaching again in the classroom. Carolann and Ray moved to Grants, NM where Carolann taught 7th grade reading and coached the local high school cross country team with Bob Vandiver.
During the summer of 1999, Carolann and Ray moved to North Ogden, UT. While in Utah, Carolann gave birth to her two sons, Alex and Lance. These boys were her life, the best mother anyone could ask for. Carolann poured her heart into her children and often turned to young ladies in the neighborhood to help with Alex and Lance. Even though the multiple sclerosis (MS) made things challenging, she often relished the time spent with the young ladies helping her. This allowed her to teach further, the young ladies about independence, drive and the ability to push further.
In 2006, Carolann and the family moved to Teton Valley, Idaho, since “it would be a great place to raise some boys”. Carolann enjoyed her time in the valley, volunteering in elementary schools and seldom missed a cross country or track meet when the boys were in high school. Additional activities Carolann enjoyed were sit-skiing, reading young adult books, visiting with friends and just taking a drive around the valley. After battling with MS for many years, she succumbed to the complications of MS, on February 17, 2021, surrounded by her husband, sons and a good friend at home.
Carolann is survived by: Husband, Ray Safiran; Sons, Alex and Lance Safiran; Mother, Terry Fike; Father, Ralph Fike (wife Jeannie Fike); Brother, Rick Fike (wife Donna); Sisters, Theresa Stergar, Becky Belding (husband Daryl)
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com