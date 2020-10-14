Andrew Joseph Seidel (beloved Andy) of Tetonia, Idaho, passed away on October 12, 2020, from a sudden illness. Andrew was born on October 31, 1958, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania where he lived until 2013 and then moved to Tetonia.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. and Gisela S. Seidel, formerly of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Andy is survived by his siblings Peter (Kim) Seidel, Ileana (Rich) Stevens, Gisela (Gary) Campanelli, seven nieces and nephews, Daniel (Trish) Stevens, Sera (Peter) Simmons, Sofia Seidel, Camille Seidel, and Max, Maria and Nicholas Campanelli. Andy is also survived by his cousin Ileana Ruiz De Villa, three great nieces and nephews, Nora and Josephine Stevens, Mason Simmons, and his cats, Lewis and Clark.
Andy attended and graduated from Harriton High School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. He also attended Lehigh University after which he became a pioneer in the computer software engineering area. Andy had a brilliant engineering mind and could disassemble and reassemble everything from a laptop computer to an Austin Healy (his passion). He loved the Tetons and the Teton Valley where he found peace with his family, numerous adoring friends and his kittens. He was a life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan and was kind to all except Dallas Cowboys fans. Andy was a patriotic American who loved and honored his parents and revered his country.
Andy’s life will be celebrated in a gathering of remembrance on a date to be determined. He will be laid to rest on a bucolic hillside at Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia overlooking the Tetons.
Andy wished that in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations be made to Folds of Honor, a charity that he strongly supported during his life. Contributions can be made on line by searching Andrew Seidel at the bottom of the following page: http://support.foldsofhonor.org/site/TR/DIY/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1270#register
If you wish to mail in a memorial donation, fill out the “acknowledgement” section on the donation form provided on the website, make checks payable to: Folds of Honor Foundation and mail to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com