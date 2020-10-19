Alan Brian Plows
Alan Brian Plows of Driggs, Idaho, born July 10, 1946, passed away on October 17, 2020. He was born and raised in Elmhurst, New York and went on to live in many places during his life. Most recently he fell in love with the mountains and the community of Teton Valley. “Big Al” loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He made many friends during his life, and he was always on the lookout for a friendly face. His personality was huge, lighting up the room wherever he went. If you didn’t have a smile on your face before spending time with him, you certainly did when you left his company. He will be missed by many, near and far. As he was fond of saying later in life, “Over and out, time for a Manhattan.”
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally, their two daughters and their spouses, Amy and Steve Charlton and Erin and John Doyle, along with his five grandchildren, Cole, Drew, Cian, Wrede and Eoin. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Barron.
There will be a small private family service in the coming weeks.