The Bureau of Land Management reports that a fire 11 miles west of Rexburg has burned through more than 1,000 acres. There have been no reports of injuries and no current orders to evacuate residents.
BLM says that the “Desert Ride Fire” has destroyed 1,200 acres and has burned through grass and shrubs.
Madison County Public Information Officer Isaac Payne says that the fire is burning near Menan.
“Fire and EMS are on it. Part of Highway 33 is shutdown,” he said. “The firefighters are working on getting it contained.
The Central Fire District reports that the highway is closed from Old Highway 91 to 2000 South. Reports indicate that seven federal engines are helping as are six single engine air tankers.
CFD stated that its own crews as well as Madison, Hamer, Roberts and BLM fire fighters are helping fight the flames.
There is no word yet on what started the fire. BLM reports that no structures have been threatened.
