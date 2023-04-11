This past Friday Driggs and Teton County officials met with developers Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation (NWRECC) to tour the new Dept Square affordable housing development, which is nearing completion.
The apartment building, located just northwest of the Burnside building, is about 3/4ths the way to completion according to NWRECC’s John Vance, Senior Property Developer.
“We’re proud of this project in particular because of what it represents for us, but also what it represents for the city of Driggs, for Teton County as well,” said Vance.
The development constitutes 30 deed-restricted units set aside for households earning 30-60% Area Median Income (AMI) and below. In addition, there is plenty of retail space available, including 3 units designated as 2-bedroom live-work spaces.
There are also 3 proof-of-concept spaces for local businesses that are starting up, designed to get them off the ground and give them a space to prove their business model in the hopes of moving on to a more suitable space. There is also a large retail-only space with hookups and ventilation for a restaurant, and a smaller storefront space.
As far as the deed-restricted units, there are 2 2-bedroom units and one 3-bedroom unit on the first floor, designed for easy access for those that have disabilities.
The upper 2 floors will have a combined 12 1-bedroom units, 14 2-bedroom units, and 2 3-bedroom units. There is a community space on each floor, along with laundry facilities and storage lockers big enough for outdoor equipment. There will also be a gym and a reservable classroom space.
The ground-level courtyard will have bike storage, a playground, and a landscaped area.
“We do have a lot of amenities that we don’t normally do in our projects,” said Vance.
Parking for residents will include 24 spaces along Front St. and 27 units located in a lot behind and to the west of the building, including no less than 3 handicap spaces.
Officials are still taking in information from local interested households for the residential units, accumulating a waitlist until applications are sent out. Rent amounts are pending U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Area Median Income data for the current year.
“We don’t know what the rents are going to be yet,” said Vance. “HUD comes out with new income numbers every April, so any day now, HUD will announce what the income levels are for Teton County, and that will then set the different income levels based on household size for 30 to 60% of AMI. With that information, we can then determine what the rents are less the utility allowance and then we can publish what the rents will be.”
The proof of concept spaces are already filled, according to Driggs Community Development Director Doug Self. The regular retail-only spaces are not filled. One of the live/work units are dependent on the HUD data, and all are not currently filled.
Vance has been happy with the progress, despite a tough winter, between NWRECC and Boise’s Compliance Solutions and Contracting, the chosen contractor for Depot Square.
“It’s been a long, cold winter, but we’ve done fairly well. I think one of the strongest suits of having a team like NWRECC and CSC working together on multiple projects is that we’re able to work together to kind of juggle things. Nothing goes exactly as you planned it to go, but if something comes up, we get together, we have regular meetings and we’re able to adjust to make sure that the overall timeline is still met. There were a couple of issues on the exterior that we had to move backward just because it was so cold, but we’re still looking at the same end date, which is the end of July. That’s the main thing that we need to worry about,” said Vance.
Vance has also been thankful for the partnerships with Driggs and others involved which have played a large role in the smoothness of the build.
“This is more than just housing. It’s more of a community amenity,” said Vance. “We have retail space available for people. We have the proof of concept spaces as well. And it’s important to thank everybody that’s been an important part of this process that includes the architect and the general contractor, but that also includes the city, that includes the urban renewal agency and working with Doug (Self).”
“It is so wonderful to see Depot Square move along and is nearing completion. I can’t wait for applicants to move into their new affordable home right in downtown Driggs,” said Driggs Mayor August Christensen. “The various commercial spaces will be able to fit a wide variety of needs for our community members.”
“The city staff has been great. That’s been part of the reason that we’re able to deliver this in such a manner. The city’s been great to work with, they’ve been very responsive, and whenever they’ve had a question or a concern, they were right there with us,” said Vance.
For more information on Depot Square, or to submit your information for the residential waitlist, visit driggsidaho.org/projects/depotsquare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.