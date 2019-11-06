While sitting in the airport, I glanced up to look around. That’s when I saw him take a seat. A GI duty-bound.
The soldier, dressed in khaki, sat there lonely in his chair. He did not say a word. His eyes were fixed hard in a stare.
His black hair trimmed back short; the uniform was neatly pressed. He looked sharper than a preacher all decked out in Sunday best.
So, I mustered up the courage, then I offered my handshake. The soldier shook my hand. For sure this man was no cupcake.
I thanked him for his service, his defense of liberty. He said, “Our country needs good men. It might as well be me.”
His said his aged grandpa, who had just turned ninety-five, had flown a plane in World War II. Barely made it home alive.
His grandpa was his mentor. I’d say hero says it best. The young man now turned soldier trying hard to pass this test.
The soldier said he had two years left ‘fore he’d call it quits. ‘Cuz every time he’d leave his home, for dang sure was the pits.
I asked him ‘bout his family. Has a wife and two young sons. He said his boys think Daddy is away out shooting guns.
When a lady with the microphone then called the soldier’s name. He said, “I better get on board.” He thanked me just the same.
He rose up from his chair. We stood there looking face to face. That day I’d met a soldier who deserved our God’s pure grace.
I watched him board the airplane. Dang near took my breath away, just knowing that this soldier represented USA.
What kind of man will risk his life to keep us safe and free? While rich and spoiled celebrities will rudely take a knee.
For those who’ve served our country and to soldiers who were slain. Let’s not forget our veterans. They did not serve in vain!
