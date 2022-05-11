It was time to clean the chimney, brush the soot and creosote. But I’d have to climb the ladder. If I fell, that’s all she wrote.
My neighbor’s son cleaned chimneys, paid him cash to clean the pipe. But he never cleaned yet took the cash. The doggone guttersnipe.
I’d bought a ladder, a year ago, to get me on the roof. But hadn’t used it one dang time ‘cuz falling ain’t fool-proof.
So, I asked my wife to help me. I could use an extra hand. She said she’d keep an eye out for a softer place to land.
That’s what I like about a wife. They’re always upbeat bound. She’d be seeking out my welfare while I’m falling to the ground.
Well, we wrestled with the ladder. It was sixteen feet in length. And when we tried to stretch it out ‘’twas more than both our strengths.
When we tipped the ladder up, it wasn’t bad luck just plain fate. It fell and smashed the brake lights, dented in the truck’s tailgate.
We finally placed the ladder. It was stretched out nice and tall. Then it slipped and knocked the Wi Fi dish right off the cabin wall.
I swear we looked like stooges, only two instead of three. Yet, the roof was calling out my name. I wished it wasn’t me.
We stretched the ladder once again. This time it stayed in place. Now, I had to climb the ladder. Time to offer pleads of grace.
So, this time I climbed with confidence. I felt like Errol Flynn. Then I looked down at my wife and she was looking mighty grim.
I must admit her panicked look had shook my certitude. I froze and hugged the ladder prob’ly looked the scardest dude.
My wife was looking at me. I was scared plumb half to death. But I wanted to impress her, so I took a giant breath.
So, then I climbed the ladder, made it to the chimney top. I cleaned the chimney, climbed on down before my brain yelled, “Stop!”
I knew there was a better way to climb up on the roof. I didn’t need convincing ‘cuz today was living proof.
I added up the costs that I would have to pay in dough. So next time I’ll call a chimney sweep, who’ll clean the pipe then go.
