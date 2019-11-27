The widow O’Bryan had her eye on Hank, but Hank was a bachelor confessed. His job at the Double Halo A Ranch, kept him busy, more than the rest.
The thought of marriage seemed like shackles, he couldn’t imagine the thrill. But the widow O’Bryan only saw it one way. To her, Hank fit the bill.
The widow was a cunning gal, for sure the best of cooks. But her weight was near a heifer’s and no different in her looks.
The widow’s food would be the way to catch a guy like Hank. His stomach ran on empty. Time to fill her cowboy’s tank.
Thanksgiving Day was on its way, so the widow devised a plan, to get old Hank at her dinner table. From there he’d be her man.
She knew old Hank couldn’t pass a meal of turkey and pumpkin pie. So an invite was sent, with real intent, of snaring this hunk of a guy.
Now Hank was a man of punctual time, so early he did arrive. He knew too well the widow’s scheme yet couldn’t pass up that pie.
She offered him a festive drink, with Hank that left no ebb. He now was drinking on his way to that certain widow’s web.
The sly old widow poured drink after drink. She was one determined gal. Her scheme was working all too well. Hank would be more than her pal.
The turkey that he ate that day was luscious to the taste. But the Old Turkey booze caused him to lose and left him one big waste.
As Hank woke up and cleared his head the widow placed the band. The preacher snuck out through the door with a fifty in his hand.
So, the moral of the story is, on this Thanksgiving Day, if you’re gonna have some turkey-cheer, keep those preachers far away.
