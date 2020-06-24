I grew up on the farm. We ate potatoes every meal with a slice of meat to satisfy your appetite’s appeal.
But I never gave much thought about a favorite foreign dish. Especially when it sounded like unappetizing squish.
One day while checking mail a letter stood out from the rest. ‘Twas a wedding invitation with a dinner for each guest.
The young man getting married was our oldest son’s best friend. He said, “We’re eating sushi. Sure would like if you’d attend.”
The young man said, “We’ll have the best of Asian food cuisine. My grandma is the cook and she’s the best you’ve ever seen.”
The wedding day arrived, and all the guests sat down to eat. Grandma served her sushi, rolled up rice with pinkish specks of meat.
I bit into the sushi then my gag reflex kicked in. I knew I was in trouble, so I sliced the sushi thin.
I pled my wife’s attention. Said, “Each time I take a bite. Just grab a piece of my old hide and pinch it down real tight!
And maybe I won’t think about the goo that’s in my mouth, as it slides down my esophagus and settles in down south.
I ate the rolled-up fish and rice. My wife said, “Lose your frown!” I whispered to her, “Hon, I’m praying hard to keep it down!”
The host was so delighted that I’d cleaned up all my plate. So, she brought me two more sushi. Kept on gagging while I ate.
I can’t forget that evening, traumatized for all my years. I’ll never eat more sushi. It’s the worst of all my fears.
Last week one cowboy asked me, “When your cooking for the bunch. Let’s have a change of menu maybe sushi for our lunch.”
I promptly told him, “If you’re wanting sushi on the trail. You might as well keep wishing. Heck, I’d rather eat horse tail.”
