My wife gave me a challenge, last night on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in the New Year. I must have been naïve.
‘Cuz I usually go to bed the same time chickens do at night. So for me to stay up late at night was really going to bite.
I hoped to stay awake by drinking caffeinated drinks; and drove on down to Wal Mart for my favorite smokie links.
My wife bought cheese and crackers and we made her onion dip. Was I ready for the evening? I had to get a grip.
It was only four more hours that I’d need to stay awake. But my eyes were getting sleepy. How much more could I take?
So at nine o’clock I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese. Then I drank down all the soda pop. Those drinks were just a tease.
At ten o’clock my eyelids felt like they should go to sleep. I realized this challenge was a little bit too steep.
At eleven sharp I closed my eyes to get a wink or two. It seems those winks turned out to be a little more than few.
I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost twelve o’clock.” I swear it felt like dreaming. I was sleeping like a rock.
When I woke and looked around the room, I’d somehow climbed in bed. And then I heard my wife exclaim, “Good morning sleepy head.”
How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know. She’d warned me not to close my eyes. Now she’s saying, “Told you so.”
I hope I stop accepting every challenge from my wife. I know I should resist. It always seems to cause me strife.
So next year when it’s New Year’s Eve, it won’t be such a shock. There’ll be no celebrating and in bed at eight o’clock.
