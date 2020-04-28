This week PAWS of Jackson Hole launched its new PAWS COVID Pet Fund. The fund is available to pet owners in Jackson, Star Valley and Teton Valley that have COVID-related pet issues.
“Our goal is to keep pets with their people during this crisis” said PAWS Executive Director Amy Moore in a news release last Friday. “PAWS is here for pets during the good times and challenging times, and we do not want to see people surrendering their pets to local animal shelters because they can no longer care for them,’ she said.
PAWS COVID Pet Fund was created by a generous $8,500 anonymous donation in response to a recent COVID-related spike in demand for PAWS Spay/Neuter vouchers, MedFund requests, Shelter Fund, and Mutt Mitts. PAWS was able to match the donor’s gift due to COVID cancelling summer staff/volunteer emergency preparedness training.
Through the newly created PAWS COVID Pet Fund, PAWS will be able to support the current surge in PAWS pet program services, and provide pet food vouchers, expand pet medical assistance, offer emergency pet boarding, and improve partnerships with health and human service organizations to protect pets and cover all COVID-related pet needs throughout Jackson and the neighboring communities.
Spay/Neuter Vouchers & MedFund – For years PAWS has been working with local area veterinarians and their clinics/hospitals throughout Jackson, Star Valley and Teton Valley. During times of crisis, necessary medical care may create financial hardship and pets still reproduce. To apply for a PAWS Spay/Neuter Voucher and/or Medfund assistance, visit www.pawsofjh.org.
$20 Dog/Cat Food Vouchers – If pet owners are struggling to purchase dog food, cat food, or kitty litter due to COVID-related issues, they can fill out an application online and receive a $20 pet voucher. The vouchers can be redeemed at the following locations:
Jackson: Teton Tails, Pet Place Plus, Spring Creek Animal Hospital, Jackson Animal Hospital, Animal Care Clinic, and Fish Creek Veterinary
Teton Valley: Circle S Mobile Veterinary, Driggs Vet Clinic, and Victor Veterinary Clinic
Star Valley: Alpine Market, All Creatures Great and Small, Alpine Veterinary Clinic, and Bridger Animal Hospital
Up to $300 in Emergency Boarding – PAWS has partnered with the animal boarding facilities below to provide partial funding for those that aren’t able to care for their pets due to COVID related issues. PAWS will underwrite $300 of your bill. Recipients of the Emergency Boarding funding should contact the provider prior to actual boarding, as boarding participation is subject to change.
Jackson: DogJax and Spring Creek Animal Hospital
Teton Valley: Aska’s Animals and Trail Creek Pet Center
Star Valley: Residents can bring their pets to DogJax and Spring Creek
We are pulling out all the stops to keep pets with their people. Now more than ever, pets play a crucial role in our community’s mental health. Pets provide comfort, companionship, purpose and give people a reason to go outside and exercise. Plus, they help us form bonds in the community and force us into a routine, particularly for those not accustomed to working from, or being stuck at, home. Shelter-in-place orders have even created a spike in demand for pets through adoption programs.
To donate to PAWS COVID Pet Fund or complete a PAWS COVID Pet Fund application, just go online at www.pawsofjh.org. For more information or questions email info@pawsofjh.org or call 307.734.2441.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.