Getting old is not so bad. I just turned sixty four. And hopefully, with any luck, I’ll have a few years more.
But one thing that I’ve noticed is my mind forgets to think. I heard one older fellow say his brain was on the blink.
It’s called a “senior moment.” Guess that’s what most folks might say. Or a mental aberration could be what I had that day.
We’d finished up our breakfast and poured water on the fire. Then we pulled our boots and hats on with the rest of our attire.
And then we had to saddle up before our ride began. I’d put a saddle on a horse as much as any man.
My horse was agitated. She just would not hold still. But I finally got the saddle on against that horse’s will.
I tied her to a cedar tree and took a look around. Two cowboys had been watching me but hadn’t made a sound.
I thought they both looked mystified. Was something on their mind? Then one of them spoke up and said, “I think you might be blind.
“My Arab mare was missing, and you seem to be the source. I don’t know if you realize you’ve saddled up my horse.”
Sure enough that cowboy’s mare was wearing my old saddle. No wonder she was acting strange and putting up a battle.
I must have turned bright crimson red. There was no use denying. I should have made a joke of it, but only stood there sighing.
Both cowboys helped me saddle up, but no one said a word. And were those cowboys wondering if my mind was also blurred?
I guess it doesn’t matter that my seeing isn’t clearer. As long as I still recognize that fellow in the mirror.