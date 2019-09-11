I backed my truck out from the shed and slipped it out of gear. Then looked out through the windshield. Said, “Well, what do we have here?”
A mouse was sitting on my wiper, plain as he could be. His beady eyes looked straight ahead. I think he winked at me.
I gasped and yelled, “Get out of here you hairy, little rat.” I looked around and grumbled, “Where the heck is that darn cat?”
The little varmint scurried off, back underneath somewhere. I pulled the latch and raised the hood. That mouse was gone, I swear.
I thought my problem solved itself, then looked up on the dash. I counted twenty-five mouse turds. I swept them in the trash.
From a mouse’s point of view, my Chevy truck is full of treats. I had to stop him now or there’d be mouse holes in the seats.
So I put two mouse traps on the floor and baited them with cheese. I knew I’d catch that mouse today. It was gonna be a breeze.
Next time I looked, the bait still there, and mouse turds on the mats. I wonder, “Was he worried about his saturated fats?”
I took away the cheddar cheese and baited it with bread. I hoped it wouldn’t be too long before the mouse was dead.
I stepped out from the shed and then I thought I heard a snap. I opened up the pickup door. The mouse was in my trap.
Well it seems a piece of cheddar isn’t what a mouse likes best. Or maybe he was finicky. For sure, he’s one dead pest.
I taught the mouse a lesson. In this life there’s no free lunch. But I guess he learned a little late. He dang sure felt the crunch.
So to every mouse that’s out there, maybe headed for my truck. “You better think it over, ‘cuz for sure you’ll have bad luck.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.