For thirty years I’ve owned the clock my grandma gave to me. Her clock is mounted on my desk for family to see.
She said, “Please take care of my clock and wind it every day. Your grandpa gave it to me, said he found it on display.”
My grandma’s clock is special and was built to make it last. It’s a hundred year old relic and a part of Grandma’s past.
I’ve tried to do what Grandma asked. I wound her clock each morn. But all those years of winding left my fingers sore and worn.
My dang arthritic fingers sure don’t help much with the pain. So, when I’d wind the clock each day, it drove me plumb insane.
I’d even hear the ticking every night time in a dream. I still remember those nightmares. Perhaps you heard me scream!
And early mornings in my bed I’d hear the lone tick-tock. I knew it would be soon that I’d be cranking on the clock.
But then one day I bumped the clock. It fell and hit the floor. My old-time clock would not wind up, no ticking anymore.
I realized the time was right to get this clock new hands. I’d find a way to make it run. Hoped Grandma understands.
The jeweler opened up the clock and made it wind up free. My clock keeps right on ticking. Now it runs on battery.
At first, I thought how nice it was to have my clock again. But my windup clock was not the same. “Twas better way back when.
So I’d like to give the clock away to someone who would care. I think my grandma wouldn’t mind. She taught me how to share.
I wonder, should I buy a clock that doesn’t run hands free? ‘Cuz Grandma’s old time windup clock sure meant the world to me.