Once again, my bathroom scales were simply out of touch. The dial takes off a spinning and it reads, “You weigh too much.”
“You’re packing on some extra weight.” That’s what the scales would say. She’s prob’ly getting even, being stepped on every day.
I figured two could play this game. So, I bought a second scale. Now both the scales are weighing me at ten pounds short of whale.
I calculated all the food and goodies I consume. Then realized that I’m a junk food connoisseur vacuum.
I wondered, “Did I wait too long to cut a bunch of weight?” And the thought of no more donuts, sure as heck, I’m gonna hate.
I deprived myself for days without a single donut hole. But then the pressure mounted for this donut starving soul.
So, I drove on down to Merkle’s store to tell him of my plight. He’d surely say, “Just eat the donuts. It ain’t worth the fight.”
But the dang old store proprietor said, “I’ll help you lose the weight. And no more donut holes until your stomach’s looking great.”
Well, that ain’t what I’d hoped for. I just wanted sympathy and a donut hole for breakfast, maybe even twenty-three.
So, I looked in all the cupboards, not a donut hole to eat. Then checked the couch and cushions. I was desperate for the treat.
Do I have a slight addiction to a donut hole and such? My wife says, “More like sizeable.” Well, thank you very much.
Then, my good friend, who’s a doctor, said, “You’re prob’ly feeling stressed.” But this living without donuts holes is making me depressed.
So, the moral of this story is, “Don’t check your bathroom scales.” “Cuz they’re a vegetable conspiracy increasing carrot sales.